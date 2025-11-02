McManus (right quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus managed a pair of full practices during Week 9 prep for the first time since he tweaked his right quad coming out of the Packers' Week 5 bye, but the team still listed him as questionable for Sunday's contest. Now that his status has been confirmed, he'll look to build upon the nine field goals (on 13 attempts) and 14 extra points (on 15 tries) that he's netted in five appearances this season, while Lucas Havrisik (coach's decision) again will be inactive.