The Packers activated Cox (groin) from injured reserve Friday, but he is still listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Chicago, Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Cox has been on injured reserve since suffering a groin injury in Week 1. His activation from IR indicates that he'll be available for Saturday's NFC North tilt, and if he's cleared to play, then he'll give the Packers a much-needed boost on the defensive line in the absence of Micah Parsons (knee - IR).