Cox (foot) is active for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox was unable to play in the Packers' regular-season finale against the Bears due to a foot injury he picked up in Week 17 against the Vikings. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's wild-card game. Cox and Kingsley Enagbare will serve as the Packers' top rotational defensive ends behind starters Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness.