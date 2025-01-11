Cox (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's wild-card contest against Philadelphia, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox hurt his foot Week 17 against Minnesota and didn't play in Green Bay's season finale versus Chicago. He was able to log a trio of limited practices this week, and his ability to play in Sunday's wild-card matchup may not be known until about 90 minutes prior to the 4:30 PM ET kickoff. When healthy this season, Cox has played a rotational role at defensive end, and he has buoyed the Packers' pass rush with 4.0 sacks over seven games.