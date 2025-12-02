Packers' Brenton Cox: Designated to return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cox (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cox has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Lions, but he's now geared up to make his return to the practice field. The Packers will now have a 21-day window to activate the 25-year-old or he'll remain on IR for the rest of the year.
