The Packers placed Cox (groin) on injured reserve Thursday.

Cox suffered a groin injury during the Packers' Week 1 win over the Lions. By being placed on injured reserve, he'll be forced to miss at least four games. That makes Week 7 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 19 the earliest Cox would be eligible to be reinstated from the Packers' IR.

