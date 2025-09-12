Packers' Brenton Cox: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers placed Cox (groin) on injured reserve Thursday.
Cox suffered a groin injury during the Packers' Week 1 win over the Lions. By being placed on injured reserve, he'll be forced to miss at least four games. That makes Week 7 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 19 the earliest Cox would be eligible to be reinstated from the Packers' IR.
