Packers' Brenton Cox: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cox (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against Detroit.
Cox suffered a groin injury in the third quarter versus the Lions, which has placed doubt on his ability to return to action. Prior to exiting the game, Cox failed to record any stats.
