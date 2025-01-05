Cox (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The door was left open for Cox to play in Sunday's regular-season finale despite not practicing all week due to a foot injury. He wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery over the weekend, and the 24-year-old will shift his focus to being available for the first round of the playoffs. Cox will end his second NFL regular season with 12 tackles (eight solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over seven games. Arron Mosby and Kingsley Enagbare will be Green Bay's rotational defensive ends behind Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness due to Cox's absence.