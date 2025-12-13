Cox (groin) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite being a full participant at practice Friday, Cox will remain on the injured reserve list in Week 15 as he continues to recover from the groin injury he sustained in Week 1 versus the Lions. His absence could mean that rookie fourth-rounder Barryn Sorrell continues to see increased reps.