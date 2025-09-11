Cox (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cox did not practice at all this week after leaving Green Bay's regular-season debut early with a groin issue, and now he'll have to sit out at least one game as he recovers. In his stead, Kingsley Enagbare projects to see an increased workload on the edge.