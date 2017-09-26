Goode (hamsting) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Goode, the Packers' long snapper, suffered the injury early in Sunday's victory over the Bengals. The team learned Monday that he would need to be sidelined for several weeks, which led to his placement on the IR, as team's typically just use one roster spot for long snappers. Goode and the team will need to reach an injury settlement if he hopes to find a new opportunity this season.