Packers' Brett Goode: Lands on injured reserve
Goode (hamsting) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Goode, the Packers' long snapper, suffered the injury early in Sunday's victory over the Bengals. The team learned Monday that he would need to be sidelined for several weeks, which led to his placement on the IR, as team's typically just use one roster spot for long snappers. Goode and the team will need to reach an injury settlement if he hopes to find a new opportunity this season.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...