Packers' Brett Goode: Re-signing with Packers
Good will re-sign with the Packers on Tuesday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Goode was waived from the team's injured reserve earlier this season after suffering a hamstring injury, but he will return to his role as the Packers' primary long snapper for the rest of the season.
