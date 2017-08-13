Packers' Brett Goode: Returns to Green Bay
Goode has signed a contract with the Packers.
Goode served as the Packers' primary long snapper from 2008-16, including last season when he appeared in 143 regular-season games and 14 playoff matchups. While the team decided to bring in a new punter and long snapper this offseason, which is why Goode was let go this spring, Derek Hart has struggled in training camp, so Goode should have every opportunity to reclaim his special-teams gig with Green Bay.
