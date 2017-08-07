Packers' Brett Hundley: Anticipated to start Thursday
Hundley practiced with the Packers' first-team offense Monday, suggesting he'll start while Aaron Rodgers is rested in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Hundley figures to get plenty of playing time during the preseason, as Rodgers is far past needing exhibition action to be at his best once the regular season kicks off. While Rodgers' standing as arguably the league's best quarterback almost zeroes out Hundley's fantasy value, the third-year pro is still considered one of the NFL's more intruiging backup talents.
