Hundley completed 21 of 36 pass attempts for 239 yards and three interceptions during Sunday's game against the Ravens. He also gained 19 yards on three carries and lost a fumble.

Hundley got off to a poor start in this one, throwing interceptions on each of the first two possessions. He completed 58 percent of his passes and went over 200 yards for the second straight game, but his inability to consistently go downfield resulted in a meager average of 6.6 yards per attempt. Yet to face a favorable matchup as the starter, the struggling Hundley will see another tough defense in Week 12 against the Steelers.