Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Tuesday that Hundley will start the Packers' final two regular-season contests. "Very important for Brett Hundley. He's excited. He gets another opportunity against two division opponents [the Vikings in Week 16 and Lions in Week 17]."

After guiding the Packers to a 3-4 record in his seven starts in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), Hundley returned to the backup role in the Week 15 loss to the Panthers after Rodgers was activated from IR ahead of the contest. With Rodgers experiencing some soreness coming out of the game and the Packers officially eliminated from the postseason at the conclusion of the Week 15 slate, McCarthy and the coaching staff decided it was best to shutter the star signal caller for the rest of the season, affording Hundley another chance to direct the offense. Hundley's lack of down-field accuracy and occasional turnover problems will probably result in Green Bay deploying conservative, run-heavy game plans over the next two weeks, so he likely won't make for a dependable lineup option during the fantasy playoffs outside of two-quarterback formats.