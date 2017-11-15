Packers' Brett Hundley: Full practice Wednesday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Hundley (hamstring) will practice in full Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hundley emerged from Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury, but McCarthy isn't worried about his quarterback's health in the first practice of Week 11. Assuming he gets through the week unscathed, Hundley will have a tough task on his hands Sunday against the Ravens' third-ranked pass defense.
