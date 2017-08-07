Hundley practiced with the Packers' first-team offense Monday, suggesting he'll start while Aaron Rodgers rests in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Hundley figures to get plenty of playing time during the preseason, as Rodgers has proven over the years that he needs only a few series during the exhibition season to prepare himself for the games that count. While Rodgers' standing as arguably the league's best quarterback almost entirely negates Hundley's fantasy value, the third-year pro is still regarded as one of the NFL's better backup talents. He could offer some intrigue if Rodgers were to miss time due to injury at any point during the season.