Packers' Brett Hundley: Injures hamstring Sunday
Hundley suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's 23-16 win at Chicago, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Hundley seemed more settled than the first two starts of his career, completing 18 of 25 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. For good measure, he converted one third down in the fourth quarter via a 17-yard run, which he followed up with a 19-yard dart to Davante Adams two plays later to put the Packers ahead 23-13. Only seconds before the two-minute warning, Hundley seemed to put the game away for good, hitting Adams down the right sideline for 42 yards to put the Packers at the doorstep of the red zone. In the four games in which Hundley has received significant action this season, he's posted a 61.2 completion percentage, 175.3 passing yards per outing, two touchdowns versus four interceptions, 8.5 YPC and two rushing TDs. As a result, his health should be monitored to learn if he'll be available next Sunday against the Ravens. An absence would place Joe Callahan in line for his first NFL snaps.
