Hundley is expected to start Thursday's preseason contest versus the Titans, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Just as he did nine times for an absent Aaron Rodgers last season, Hundley will be under center from the outset Thursday. During those outings, Hundley managed to complete 61.4 percent of his passes for 186.6 yards per game and eight touchdowns versus nine interceptions. A lack of experience showed with inconsistency from week to week. While he directed the Packers to a trio of victories and nearly a fourth against the Steelers in Week 12, he was also shut out by the Ravens and Vikings. In the offseason, the Packers traded for 2017 second-round selection DeShone Kizer, but the coaching staff's familiarity with Hundley likely gives him the upper hand in the battle for the No. 2 job.