Packers' Brett Hundley: Likely starting preseason opener
Hundley is expected to start Thursday's preseason contest versus the Titans, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Just as he did nine times for an absent Aaron Rodgers last season, Hundley will be under center from the outset Thursday. During those outings, Hundley managed to complete 61.4 percent of his passes for 186.6 yards per game and eight touchdowns versus nine interceptions. A lack of experience showed with inconsistency from week to week. While he directed the Packers to a trio of victories and nearly a fourth against the Steelers in Week 12, he was also shut out by the Ravens and Vikings. In the offseason, the Packers traded for 2017 second-round selection DeShone Kizer, but the coaching staff's familiarity with Hundley likely gives him the upper hand in the battle for the No. 2 job.
More News
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: On roster bubble•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Turns ball over thrice•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Will remain starter in Week 17•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Throws two picks Saturday•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Confirmed as starting quarterback•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Likely to start final two games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.