Packers' Brett Hundley: Likely to start final two games
Hundley is expected to start the Packers' final two games of the regular season after Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Though team doctors cleared Rodgers to come off IR and return from a seven-game absence to start in Sunday's eventual 31-24 loss to the Panthers, it's believed that the surgically repaired collarbone in his throwing shoulder hadn't completely healed. With the Packers' slim postseason hopes officially ending with the Falcons' win over the Buccaneers on Monday, the team decided to shut Rodgers down to avoid a setback with the collarbone heading into the 2018 campaign. Hundley, who went 3-4 as a starter and has thrown eight touchdowns against eight interceptions for the season, amounts to a significant downgrade from the two-time MVP and likely won't warrant a pickup outside of fantasy leagues that start two quarterbacks. It doesn't help Hundley's case that he'll draw a pair of tough matchups down the stretch, with the NFC North champion Vikings due up Sunday, followed by a Lions squad in Week 17 that could be competing for a playoff spot.
