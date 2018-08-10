Hundley started Thursday's preseason opener and completed 9-of-14 passes for 108 yards. He tossed a touchdown and also threw an interception in the contest.

With Aaron Rodgers being held out, Hundley got the nod over fellow quarterback DeShone Kizer, and it was a successful night outside of the interception and a fumble, which the Packers recovered. Hundley made several quality throws, including a perfect 48-yard bomb to Davante Adams to set up the Packers' first score of the night. Kizer played well, too, and the two remain essentially neck-and-neck to open the season in the backup spot, with Hundley holding the slight edge given his experience in the Packers' system.