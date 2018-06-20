Packers' Brett Hundley: On roster bubble
Hundley is on the roster bubble in Green Bay, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Hundley was underwhelming in his nine starts last season while Aaron Rodgers missed time with a broken collarbone -- especially since the 2015 fifth-rounder had spent over two seasons in the Packers system learning behind the two-time MVP quarterback. Green Bay seemingly expressed their disappointment in him this offseason by trading 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall to the Browns in exchange for QB DeShone Kizer, who by all accounts is the favorite to secure the No. 2 gig in advance of Week 1. Hundley's best chance at sticking around seems to be if the Packers keep a third signal caller, but that seems unlikely.
