Hundley is on the roster bubble in Green Bay, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Hundley was underwhelming in his nine starts last season while Aaron Rodgers missed time with a broken collarbone -- especially since the 2015 fifth-rounder had spent over two seasons in the Packers system learning behind the two-time MVP quarterback. Green Bay seemingly expressed their disappointment in him this offseason by trading 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall to the Browns in exchange for QB DeShone Kizer, who by all accounts is the favorite to secure the No. 2 gig in advance of Week 1. Hundley's best chance at sticking around seems to be if the Packers keep a third signal caller, but that seems unlikely.

More News
Our Latest Stories