Packers' Brett Hundley: Productive on ground in win
Hundley completed 13 of 22 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He also rushed seven times for 66 yards.
The mobile signal caller couldn't do much through the air after equaling a career high with 245 yards and firing three touchdowns versus the Steelers last Sunday night. However, Hundley made up for it with a career-high rushing total against the Buccaneers, using his legs to extend drives on multiple occasions. His 3.8 YPA is undeniably cause for concern, but Hundley may only make one more start anyhow if Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) health continues trending upward. Hundley will look to improve his passing numbers versus the vulnerable Browns' secondary in Week 14.
