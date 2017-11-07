Hundley completed 26 of 38 passes for 245 yards and rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions.

Hundley helped move the ball effectively on Green Bay's first drive, but then endured his share of struggles prior to a 46-yard completion to Randall Cobb during the fourth quarter. That play ultimately set Hundley up for a one-yard touchdown rush, giving him a score on the ground in back-to-back games, but Hundley is yet to pass for a touchdown since becoming the starter. Although his 6.45 yards per attempt was an improvement on his previous two outings, Hundley was still found wanting in the vertical passing game. The third-year pro did look more comfortable when operating a no-huddle offense late in the game, though, so perhaps the Packers will focus more in that area as they prepare for Week 10's trip to Chicago.