Packers' Brett Hundley: Scores on ground in preseason game
Hundley completed six of nine passes for 77 yards and had two carries for 12 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Hundley was the first quarterback to see action after Aaron Rodgers led the first drive, and he was effective while playing three series, leading the Packers to points on each occasion. Hundley and fellow reserve quarterback DeShone Kizer have both played well during the preseason and continue to compete for the backup spot behind Rodgers.
