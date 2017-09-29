Packers' Brett Hundley: Sees first 2017 action
Hundley saw his first action of the season in Thursday's victory over the Bears and completed his lone pass attempt, but for no yardage.
The Packers lost several key offensive players in Thursday's contest and had the game well in hand in the fourth quarter, so they decided to remove starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and let Hundley handle the team's final offensive possession of the night. Hundley has earned the Packers' trust in his third season, but the team clearly hopes he remains nothing more than a late-game fill-in.
More News
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Completes successful preseason•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Another quality preseason showing•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Sharp in second preseason game•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Touchdown and interception to open preseason•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: In line to start preseason opener•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Attempts 10 passes in 2016•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...