Hundley saw his first action of the season in Thursday's victory over the Bears and completed his lone pass attempt, but for no yardage.

The Packers lost several key offensive players in Thursday's contest and had the game well in hand in the fourth quarter, so they decided to remove starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and let Hundley handle the team's final offensive possession of the night. Hundley has earned the Packers' trust in his third season, but the team clearly hopes he remains nothing more than a late-game fill-in.