Play

Hundley saw his first action of the season in Thursday's victory over the Bears and completed his lone pass attempt, but for no yardage.

The Packers lost several key offensive players in Thursday's contest and had the game well in hand in the fourth quarter, so they decided to remove starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and let Hundley handle the team's final offensive possession of the night. Hundley has earned the Packers' trust in his third season, but the team clearly hopes he remains nothing more than a late-game fill-in.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 TE Rankings

    Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 RB Rankings

    Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 WR Rankings

    He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...