Packers' Brett Hundley: Sharp in second preseason game
Hundley completed 9-of-10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Hundley showed good touch over his four full drives in Saturday's contest, and his numbers could have been even better without some offensive line miscues. He lacks regular-season experience with just 10 attempts over four games in his two professional seasons, but the Packers will be comfortable heading into the 2017 campaign with Hundley as the backup behind Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Touchdown and interception to open preseason•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: In line to start preseason opener•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Attempts 10 passes in 2016•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Sees action late in Week 14•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Sees first action of season•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Not on Week 1 injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...