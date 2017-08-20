Play

Hundley completed 9-of-10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Hundley showed good touch over his four full drives in Saturday's contest, and his numbers could have been even better without some offensive line miscues. He lacks regular-season experience with just 10 attempts over four games in his two professional seasons, but the Packers will be comfortable heading into the 2017 campaign with Hundley as the backup behind Aaron Rodgers.

