Packers' Brett Hundley: Still locked in as starter
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Hundley will continue to start at quarterback in the absence of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. "Brett Hundley's our starter," McCarthy said. "I believe in Brett Hundley. It didn't go very well, obviously. We understand the standard that's been set here. We're all part of it. Brett Hundley's part of that, too. So we'll burn the tape."
Hundley suffered through a disastrous four-turnover, six-sack performance in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens, but he was far better the previous week in a 23-16 road win over the Bears. While his own play has been unimpressive, Hundley likely is better than Joe Callahan, a Division III product who went undrafted in 2016. Hundley is unlikely to have much success in a difficult Week 12 road matchup with the Steelers.
More News
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Commits four turnovers versus Ravens•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Rushes for touchdown in loss•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Struggles mightily in first start•
-
Packers' Brett Hundley: Will be starting QB•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...