Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Hundley will continue to start at quarterback in the absence of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. "Brett Hundley's our starter," McCarthy said. "I believe in Brett Hundley. It didn't go very well, obviously. We understand the standard that's been set here. We're all part of it. Brett Hundley's part of that, too. So we'll burn the tape."

Hundley suffered through a disastrous four-turnover, six-sack performance in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens, but he was far better the previous week in a 23-16 road win over the Bears. While his own play has been unimpressive, Hundley likely is better than Joe Callahan, a Division III product who went undrafted in 2016. Hundley is unlikely to have much success in a difficult Week 12 road matchup with the Steelers.