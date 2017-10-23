Hundley completed 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints. He also rushed three times for 44 yards and a touchdown and fumbled once.

Hundley capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring scamper, a play that gave the Packers a temporary 13-7 lead and served as the highlight of his afternoon. The second-year signal caller couldn't generate much otherwise, struggling to establish any rhythm in the passing game while averaging a meager 3.48 yards per attempt. Hundley's one interception also served to seal the Packers' fate on the afternoon, as it came with 4:28 remaining in the fourth quarter and Green Bay still within reach of making a comeback from their nine-point deficit. While he certainly proved capable of making plays with his legs, Hundley will need to show much better rapport with his pass catchers, who all saw downturns in production of varying degrees due to his struggles. Luckily for Hundley, he'll have the Week 8 bye to work on righting the ship before facing the Lions in a Week 9 divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.