Packers' Brett Hundley: Throws for 78 yards
Hundley went 8-for-14 passing for 78 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Hundley guided the de facto first-team offense for the Packers with Aaron Rodgers sitting out, suggesting that he's still considered the team's top backup option despite the offseason addition of Deshone Kizer. Despite not throwing for a touchdown, Hundley still outplayed Kizer on the night, potentially cementing him as the top backup with one week remaining in the preseason. Either way, it would be surprising if the Packers didn't hold on to three quarterbacks through roster cuts.
