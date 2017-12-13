Hundley is expected to resume backup duties Sunday against the Panthers with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) confirming Tuesday that he's received medical clearance to play in the contest, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Rodgers, who has been practicing since Dec. 2 after recovering from surgery to repair the collarbone on his throwing shoulder, is expected to be formally activated from injured reserve before the end of the week and take back the starting reins for the final three games of the regular season. During the two-time MVP's seven-game absence, Hundley led the Packers to a 3-4 record to keep the team's playoff hopes alive, but he didn't do much to instill confidence that he has a long-term future as a starter in the NFL. Hundley has tossed eight touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes for a lowly 6.1 yards per attempt across nine appearances this season. On a more positive note, Hundley has excelled at extending drives with his legs, accruing 207 yards and two scores on 28 carries.