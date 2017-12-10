Hundley completed 35 of 46 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, adding seven carries for 31 yards, in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.

Hundley found a wide-open Jamaal Williams for a 30-yard score on the opening drive, but the Packers were shut down for the rest of the first half. The Green Bay offense came back strong after halftime, eventually tying the game in the closing seconds on a one-yard Davante Adams touchdown that was set up by a 65-yard punt return. DeShone Kizer then threw a gift of an interception early in the extra period, and Adams then hit paydirt from 25 yards out to end the game. It's unclear if Hundley will get another start, as Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) is eligible to return from injured reserve for a Week 15 game in Carolina.