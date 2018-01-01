Hundley completed 14 of 24 passes for 172 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 35-11 loss to Detroit. He also lost a fumble and converted a two-point conversion during the contest.

By the time Hundley hooked up with Randall Cobb for a 17-yard score early in the fourth quarter, the game was already effectively out of reach. Hundley seemed to revert back to his early-season struggles in the season's final two weeks. The UCLA product had a touchdown:interception ratio of six:one in Weeks 12 to 14, sat behind Aaron Rodgers in Week 15, and then preceded to throw four picks and just one touchdown against Minnesota and Detroit to end the season. He figures to return to his spot behind a healthy Rodgers in 2018.