Hundley completed 17 of 26 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers. He added six rushing yards on one carry.

Hundley certainly raised some eyebrows Sunday against a Steelers defense that ranked near the top in most defensive categories against the pass. His three touchdown passes were actually more than he threw in his previous 157 pass attempts since Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) first went down. Despite coming up short, Hundley ultimately led an encouraging bounce-back performance after getting shut out by the Ravens in Week 11. He now receives a much easier matchup against a Buccaneers defense that's allowed 7.9 yards per attempt in 2017, the fourth-highest mark in the league.