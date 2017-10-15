In relief of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), Hundley completed 18 of 33 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 23-10 loss at Minnesota. Afterward, head Mike McCarthy said, "Brett Hundley is my quarterback. Joe Callahan is the backup."

The Packers were likely keen to see how Hundley would react to extended action in an actual NFL game, but the situation surrounding his appearance Sunday was less than ideal. Now, with Rodgers' season in the balance due to a broken right collarbone, Hundley is poised to be the starter for the foreseeable future. Hundley's first chance to lead the offense on the Packers' first possession arrives next Sunday against the Saints, who allowed a third 300-yard passer (Matthew Stafford) in five games in Week 6.