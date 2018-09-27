Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Able to practice Wednesday
Bulaga (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. "[I feel] really good about Bryan's work [Wednesday]", coach Mike McCarthy said.
Bulaga was forced to exit last Sunday's game against Washington due to a back injury that the Packers originally feared was serious. The fact that he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday is a positive sign for his Week 4 availability. Byron Bell, who took over in Bulaga's absence in Week 3, should replace Bulaga if he continues to miss time.
