Bulaga (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. "[I feel] really good about Bryan's work [Wednesday]", coach Mike McCarthy said.

Bulaga was forced to exit last Sunday's game against Washington due to a back injury that the Packers originally feared was serious. The fact that he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday is a positive sign for his Week 4 availability. Byron Bell, who took over in Bulaga's absence in Week 3, should replace Bulaga if he continues to miss time.