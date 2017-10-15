Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Active Week 6
Bulaga (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga played through his ankle injury against the Cowboy's last week and will do so again in Minnesota. With David Bakhtiari (hamstring) also healthy, the Packers will have their top-two tackles playing in the same game for the first time this season.
More News
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Inactive for Thursday night•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Doubtful for Thursday night•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...