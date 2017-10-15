Play

Bulaga (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bulaga played through his ankle injury against the Cowboy's last week and will do so again in Minnesota. With David Bakhtiari (hamstring) also healthy, the Packers will have their top-two tackles playing in the same game for the first time this season.

