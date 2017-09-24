Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Aggravates ankle injury
Bulaga (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bulaga appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that prevented him from playing in the season's first two games. He was replaced at right tackle by Justin McCray.
