Play

Bulaga didn't suffer a major knee injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Bulaga had his right knee rolled up on in the first quarter, and it was easy Packers' faithful to fear he reinjured the ACL he tore in the 2017 season. However, it's not that serious, although it's possible he misses the next game or two. Alex Light was a liability as Bulaga's replacement. Granted, he was up against Nick Bosa for most of the night, so the Packers should be able to absorb Bulaga's potential absence better against the Giants and Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories