Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Being evaluated for concussion
Bulaga is being evaluated for a concussion, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers offensive line is in trouble, as left guard Lane Taylor (knee/ankle) is out for the game as well. If Bulaga can't return, Adam Pankey will fill in at right tackle.
