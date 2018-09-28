Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Clear of injury designation
Bulaga (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Bulaga was a limited participant at practice this week, but that was apparently just the Packers remaining cautious with their oft-injured right tackle. It's great news for Green Bay, who is already likely to be without starting right guard Justin McCray (shoulder), who is listed as doubtful.
