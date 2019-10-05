Play

The Packers have officially listed Bulaga (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Bulaga injured his shoulder in last week's loss to the Eagles and was unable to return. Alex Light subsequently struggled in his absence. The Iowa product was able to practice in limited fashion all week and is looking like a true game-time decision.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories