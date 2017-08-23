Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Dealing with ankle injury
Bulaga is nursing an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The good news is that Bulaga isn't dealing with another knee injury that has plagued him mightily in the past. The severity is somewhat unknown, but we'll likely have a better understanding of his progress in the coming days.
More News
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Does not suffer concussion in NFC championship•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Leaves game with concussion•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Ready to play•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Expected to be ready for Thursday night•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Suffers back injury against Cowboys•
-
Packers OT Bryan Bulaga questionable for Sunday•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...