Bulaga left Sunday's game against the Lions and is being evaluated for a concussion.

It's unclear how Bulaga picked up the head injury, but he'll head into the league's mandated concussion protocol. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Jared Veldheer to take over as the team's starting right tackle.

