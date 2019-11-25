Bulaga (knee) is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Bulaga exited Sunday's contest during the first quarter. It's certainly positive news for Green Bay that the starting right tackle has avoided a major injury -- such as a torn ACL, as he suffered during the 2017 season - but to have Bulaga nursing a multi-week injury is nonetheless a notable blow. Alex Light will slot into the starting lineup as long as Bulaga is unable to go.