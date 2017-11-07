Bulaga tore the ACL in his right knee in Monday's loss to the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated after Monday's game that the knee injury that knocked Bulaga out of the contest could be significant, and it turns out it is indeed just that. The Packers were playing with their five top linemen Monday for just the second time all season, but they will now be forced to play the rest of the way without their starting right tackle. Justin McCray (ankle) is next in line at Bulaga's spot, though McCray's injury leaves Bulaga's fill-in uncertain for the time being.