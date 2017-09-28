Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Doubtful for Thursday night
Bulaga (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga was a limited participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. If he cannot play, expect Justin McCray or Adam Pankey to fill into his place.
