Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Dressing for Sunday's game
Bulaga (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
At least the Packers will have one of their starting tackles back, but David Bakhtiari (hamstring) is out. Bulaga is expected to slot in at right tackle.
