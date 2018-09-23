Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Exits game with back injury
Bulaga has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington due to a back injury.
Bulaga was replaced by Byron Bell, who will continue to serve as Green Bay's starting right tackle as long as the nine-year vet remains sidelined. Expect an update on the severity of Bulaga's injury following the conclusion of Sunday's game.
